Texas Tech moves to 6-0 in 31-point romp

A busy week ended on a good note for Texas Tech, as the Red Raiders stayed unbeaten with a 93-62 victory against visiting Northern Colorado on Saturday in Lubbock, Texas, to cap a three-victory week.

Jarrett Culver’s 20 points and a torrid touch from 3-point range were big keys as Tech (6-0) finally broke free from the Bears, who twice pulled within 10 points early in the second half.

Tech freshman guard Kyler Edwards chimed in with a career-high 19 points off the bench, hitting all seven floor shots he attempted, including four from 3-point range. Deshawn Corprew was also solid off the bench with 13 points on 6-for-7 shooting.

Senior Jordan Davis led Northen Colorado (3-1) with 26 points, 16 in the first half, and five assists. Freshman Bodie Hume added 11 points.

The Raiders led 43-30 at halftime and seemed to be on good footing when Culver converted a three-point play 2:41 into the second half. But Davis turned a steal into a coast-to-coast layup and Sam Masten drove for a hoop, was fouled and made the free throw to shrink the deficit to 49-39 with 15:41 to go.

Tech’s long-range shooting heated up when four players buried 3-pointers in a 3-minute stretch to ignite an 18-4 burst. The Raiders finished the day 10 for 16 from beyond the arc.

In the first half Texas Tech logged 13-0 and 11-0 bursts — the first to erase an early deficit en route to a 15-5 lead and then later when the lead swelled to 38-19 on Brandone Francis’ 3-pointer and layup.

The Bears steadied themselves with an 11-3 run when Hume buried a 3, knocked down three throws when he was hammered on another and Davis hit two foul shots and a 3.

That flurry closed the gap to 41-30, but Culver seized some energy back for the Raiders when he created a shot off the dribble and swished a fadeaway jumper from the left side of the lane as the first half expired.

Poor shooting haunted the Bears in the first 20 minutes: They made only 9 of 25 field goals and missed their first eight tries from deep until Hume and Davis connected.

Tech benefited from a deep bench, with 26 of its first-half points supplied by reserves, led by Kyler Edwards with 11 and Francis with nine.

