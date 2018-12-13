No. 11 Texas Tech demolishes Northwestern State

Sophomore guard Jarrett Culver recorded 15 points, six rebounds and five assists as No. 11 Texas Tech steamrolled Northwestern State 79-44 on Wednesday night in nonconference play at Lubbock, Texas.

Senior guard Tariq Owens added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Red Raiders, who are off to a 9-0 start for the third time in program history.

Senior guard Matt Mooney and sophomore forward DeShawn Corprew both made three 3-pointers while scoring 11 points to help Texas Tech win its 44th consecutive home nonconference game.

Texas Tech shot 48.3 percent from the field and was 10 of 23 from 3-point range.

Senior guard DeAndre Love scored 11 points for Northwestern State (2-8), which lost its fourth consecutive game.

The Demons shot 24.5 percent from the field — including 4 of 19 from 3-point range — and committed 19 turnovers. Northwestern State is 0-7 on the road.

Three members of the Demons’ starting lineup went scoreless. Senior center Ishmael Lane missed all 11 of his field-goal attempts, junior guard LaTerrance Reed was 0-for-9 and sophomore forward Darian Dixon missed his lone attempt.

The margin of victory was the second largest of the season for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech won by 50 (87-37) against Incarnate Word on Nov. 6.

Texas Tech led 53-10 at halftime. Northwestern State was just 4 of 27 from the field in the half.

The Red Raiders dominated from the outset, and Culver capped an early 15-0 burst with a 3-pointer to make it 20-2 with 13:03 left in the half.

A jumper by Owens pushed the lead over 30 for the first time at 38-7 with 7:14 remaining in the half.

After sophomore guard C.J. Jones produced a three-point play to trim the Demons’ deficit to 28, the Red Raiders scored the final 15 points of the first half. They added the first four of the second half to make it 57-10 with 19:02 to play.

Texas Tech held a commanding lead the remainder of the contest.

—Field Level Media