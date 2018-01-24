No. 14 Texas Tech rallies past Oklahoma State

Senior guard Keenan Evans scored 26 points and No. 14 Texas Tech rebounded from a 15-point, second-half deficit to post a 75-70 victory over Oklahoma State on Tuesday in Big 12 play at Lubbock, Texas.

Freshman guard Jarrett Culver scored a season-high 25 points and also collected eight rebounds as the Red Raiders (16-4, 5-3) ended a two-game slide. Culver (4 of 7) and Evans (3 of 4) both shot well from 3-point range as Texas Tech was 10 of 19 overall from long range while improving to 13-0 at home.

Senior guard Jeffrey Carroll scored 16 points to pace the Cowboys (13-7, 3-5). Senior guard Kendall Smith added 11 points for Oklahoma State, which committed 20 turnovers while dropping to 0-4 in true road games this season.

Evans, who scored 20 or more points for the seventh time this season, had three of the Red Raiders’ nine steals.

Texas Tech went ahead for good on a 3-pointer by Evans with 3:52 left. Culver followed with another 3 to give the Red Raiders a 65-60 lead with 2:30 remaining, and Evans added two free throws to increase the margin to seven with 1:33 remaining.

The Red Raiders led by as many as nine in the final minute while closing it out.

The Cowboys led 41-26 after a basket by Carroll with 18:39 remaining. The lead was 50-38 after sophomore forward Cameron McGriff’s layup with 13:38 left before the Red Raiders began whittling away at their deficit.

Culver’s 3-pointer and two free throws by Stevenson capped an 11-2 surge that saw Texas Tech pull within 52-49 with 8:08 to play. The Red Raiders soon were within 55-54 after junior guard Brandone Francis knocked down a 3-pointer with 6:20 remaining.

Texas Tech eventually took a 59-58 lead with 4:32 left after back-to-back baskets from Culver.

Oklahoma State held a 37-25 halftime lead.

The Red Raiders led 18-15 after Culver’s 3-pointer with 10:26 left in the half before the Cowboys answered with a 12-2 spurt. Sophomore guard Thomas Dziagwa and Carroll hit back-to-back 3-pointers to complete the run and make it 27-20.

Dziagwa drained a 3-pointer to increase the Oklahoma State lead to 13 with 1:19 to play.

--Field Level Media