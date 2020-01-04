No. 22 Texas Tech sprints past Oklahoma State

Jahmi’us Ramsey scored 18 points and T.J. Holyfield added 17 as No. 22 Texas Tech ran away with an 85-50 victory over visiting Oklahoma State on Saturday in the teams’ Big 12 Conference opener in Lubbock, Texas.

Jan 4, 2020; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Chris Beard reacts during a timeout in the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Red Raiders led by just six points at halftime but roared out of the break with a 15-2 run that pushed their advantage to 51-32. Ramsey had two 3-pointers, and Davide Moretti added another bucket from beyond the arc and a key assist in the surge.

Oklahoma State scored the first basket of the second half and then went nearly six minutes without scoring. Texas Tech continued to pull away, running its lead to 70-38 on a third consecutive layup by Terrence Shannon Jr. with 7:37 to play, making the rest of the game all but academic.

The Red Raiders outshot Oklahoma State 58.6 percent to 25.0 percent from the floor in the second half and outscored the Cowboys 49-20.

Texas Tech (10-3, 1-0 Big 12), the reigning Big 12 regular-season champion, won for the fifth consecutive outing and captured its 15th straight game at home dating to last season.

Shannon scored 13 points, all in the second half, while Moretti also hit for 13 and Chris Clark pulled down 10 rebounds for the Red Raiders.

Lindy Waters III led Oklahoma State (9-4, 0-1) with 13 points. Isaac Likekele — averaging a team-high 13.1 points entering the game — had just two points on 1-of-6 shooting.

Oklahoma State led 26-25 before two free throws by Moretti gave Texas Tech the advantage with 6:02 to play in the first half. That started an 11-0 run for the Red Raiders.

They settled for a 36-30 lead at halftime on the strength of 50 percent shooting, 11 points from Holyfield, and just three turnovers over the first 20 minutes.

Oklahoma State hung close despite 32.1 percent shooting by outrebounding Tech 19-15 and getting eight rebounds and nine points from Cameron McGriff.

