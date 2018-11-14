Dominant Texas Tech decks SE Louisiana

All Texas Tech needed was a dominant first 10 minutes to leave no doubt against Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday in Lubbock, Texas.

Guard Jarrett Culver scored 21 points to lead the Red Raiders to a 59-40 home win over the Lions in the last of three home tune-up games before going on the road to play some stiffer competition.

The Red Raiders will meet Southern Cal on Monday in Kansas City as part of the Hall of Fame Classic.

Texas Tech jumped all over the Lions early, taking an 18-3 lead with 10:39 remaining in the first half.

Texas Tech did get a little stagnant after that as Southeastern Louisiana cut its lead to eight at 26-18 with 2:29 remaining in the first half, but Texas Tech ultimately took a 32-19 lead into halftime.

There was little drama in the second half, as Texas Tech steadily built its lead, going up by 23 at 54-31 with 6:21 remaining.

If there was a sore spot for the Red Raiders, it was that their offense struggled after scoring 87 and 84 points in its first two wins of the season.

Texas Tech shot 44 percent from the field overall and just 26.3 percent (5 of 19) from 3-point range.

Fortunately for the Red Raiders, Southeastern Louisiana struggled even more on offense than Texas Tech did.

The Lions shot 46 times from the field overall, with 29 of those attempts being 3-pointers. Southeastern Louisiana only hit five of those 3-point attempts (17.2 percent) and finished 12 of 46 from the field overall (26.1 percent).

Southeastern Louisiana also turned the ball over 15 times and was outrebounded by Texas Tech 35-23.

Culver was the lone Texas Tech player with a good shooting performance from the field, going 8 of 12 overall, including 2 of 5 on 3-pointers.

Only two players scored in double figures for Southeastern Louisiana. Moses Greenwood finished with a team-high 13 points and Parker Edwards added 11 points for the Lions.

