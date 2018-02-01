Evans' career game boosts No. 10 Texas Tech past Texas

Keenan Evans poured in a career-high 38 points, including the game-winning jumper with one second remaining in overtime, as 10th-ranked Texas Tech outlasted Texas 73-71 on Wednesday in Big 12 Conference play at United Supermarket Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

The Red Raiders’ Zhaire Smith hit a free throw and Evans made three shots from the line to bring Texas Tech (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) within 64-63 with 49 seconds remaining in regulation.

After a missed shot by Texas, Evans drove to the basket with three seconds left and was fouled by the Longhorns’ Mohamed Bamba. Evans made the first free throw to tie the game but missed the second, sending the game to overtime.

Evans hit a layup to begin the extra period and added pair of free throws to help build a five-point lead over the Longhorns, who played the extra period without three starters who had fouled out in the final minutes of regulation.

However, Texas’ Kerwin Roach II hit two 3-pointers late in overtime, the second of which allowed the Longhorns to tie the game at 71 with 12 seconds remaining. Evans then canned a step-back jumper over the Longhorns’ zone defense for the winning points.

Texas (14-8, 4-5) was led by Roach’s 20 points while Bamba and Matt Coleman added 12 each and Eric Davis Jr. scored 11 points. Bamba also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Evans was the only Red Raiders player in double figures. Tommy Hamilton IV added eight points off the bench for the Red Raiders, and Smith also had eight points. Norense Odiase grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Texas Tech.

Evans led all scorers in the half with 17 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the floor and by making 8 of 9 chances at the charity stripe.

Texas stayed close thanks to Roach’s 10 first-half points and a 20-17 advantage on the glass. For the game, the Longhorns held a 44-39 rebounding edge.

Texas Tech expanded its lead to 52-41 on Smith’s free throw with 10:11 to play, but the Longhorns roared back, forging a 14-3 run to tie the game on a Coleman jumper with 6:05 to play.

Next up for the Red Raiders is a road game Saturday afternoon against TCU. Texas heads home for a Saturday evening Red River showdown with No. 12 Oklahoma.

--Field Level Media