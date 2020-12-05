No. 17 Texas Tech starts hot, trounces Troy

EditorsNote: 2nd update: 7th graf, take out repeated record for Troy

Mac McClung scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half as No. 17 Texas Tech seized control early and rolled to an 80-46 rout of Troy in Lubbock, Texas, on Friday night.

The Red Raiders (3-1) scheduled the game after their slated game on Thursday with St. John’s was postponed. Troy (1-2) picked up the Friday contest after its scheduled game on Wednesday at Wake Forest was postponed.

McClung posted his second 20-point game in his first season since transferring from Georgetown, bouncing back nicely from shooting 3-for-11 from the floor and missing all six of 3-point tries Sunday in the Red Raiders’ loss to Houston.

McClung shot 8 of 13 on Friday and made 4 of 8 3-point attempts while adding five assists in a game Texas Tech led for all but 62 seconds.

The Red Raiders’ Kyler Edwards added 14 points and four assists while making 4 of 5 from behind the arc. Terrence Shannon Jr. chipped in 13 for Texas Tech, which shot a blistering 64 percent from the floor in the first half and 54.9 percent overall.

The Red Raiders also made 11 of 19 3-point tries (57.9 percent) after going 4 of 18 from behind the arc against Houston.

Kam Woods produced 13 points but was the only double-figure scorer for Troy.

The Trojans shot 34 percent from the field, made only 2 of 20 3-point attempts and committed 22 turnovers, 15 of them in the opening 20 minutes.

The Red Raiders seized control with a 17-0 run that spanned 4 1/2 minutes, taking a 29-9 lead on a jumper by Micah Peavy with 9:23 remaining in the opening half. McClung scored eight points in the blitz and Texas Tech’s defense forced five turnovers.

Texas Tech ended the half by making seven of its final eight shots and held a 47-22 lead by halftime. The Red Raiders took their first 30-point lead at 63-33 on a 3-pointer by Edwards with 9:40 remaining and cruised the rest of the way.

