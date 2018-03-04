Evans ignites No. 12 Texas Tech in win over TCU

Keenan Evans scored all of his 23 points in the second half, as No. 12 Texas Tech roared from behind to stun TCU 79-75 on Saturday afternoon in a crucial Big 12 Conference game at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

Evans, Texas Tech’s leading scorer this season and one of the favorites for conference player of the year, returned after missing the past four games with a toe injury. He played just seven minutes and did not score in the first half, but played superb after halftime for the Red Raiders (23-8, 11-7).

Desmond Bane paced TCU (21-10, 9-9) with 21 points, while Vladimir Brodziansky (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Kenrich Williams (11 points, 10 rebounds) each had double-doubles for the Horned Frogs. Alex Robinson added 11 points and seven assists.

Texas Tech led 71-67 after Bane made a free throw with 2:54 to play. Brodziansky’s putback brought TCU to within two points and an exchange of layups between Tech’s Zhaire Smith and TCU’s Robinson pushed the score to 73-71 with 1:46 remaining.

Evans then staked the Red Raiders to four-point advantage with a layup with 1:24 remaining and a free throw by Justin Gray expanded the lead to 76-71 with 39 seconds left. Bane then missed a layup on the opposite end, and Smith’s free throw clinched the game for Texas Tech.

Texas Tech, which emerged from a four-game losing streak, clinched the second seed in next week’s Big 12 Tournament. Smith added 15 points off the bench for the Red Raiders while Niem Stevenson hit for 11.

TCU, which had a four-game winning streak snapped, finished fifth and will play Kansas State in the first round next week in Kansas City.

Bane scored 15 points in the first half and Williams added 11 points and eight rebounds over the first 20 minutes as the Horned Frogs led by as many as 11 points before securing a 40-35 advantage at intermission.

Stevenson paced the Red Raiders with nine points and Smith had seven off the bench to help keep Texas Tech within arm’s reach.

With Evans leading the way both with his play and his presence, the Red Raiders surged to the lead on Smith’s layup with 13:25 to play and never looked back.

—Field Level Media