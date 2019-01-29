No. 16 Texas Tech blows out TCU

Sophomore guard Jarrett Culver recorded 18 points and seven rebounds and senior guard Matt Mooney also scored 18 points to help No. 16 Texas Tech notch an 84-65 victory over visiting TCU on Monday night in Big 12 play at Lubbock, Texas.

Senior forward Tariq Owens added 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting for the Red Raiders (17-4, 5-3 Big 12), who won their second straight contest following a three-game slide. Sophomore guard Davide Moretti contributed 11 points and seven assists.

Sophomore forward Kouat Noi scored 17 points for TCU (15-5, 3-4). Junior guard Desmond Bane tallied all 13 of his points in the second half, freshman center Kevin Samuel collected 10 points and 12 rebounds and freshman guard Kendric Davis added 10 points.

Texas Tech shot 54.2 percent from the field, including 9 of 21 from 3-point range. The Red Raiders committed just seven turnovers while forcing 13.

The Horned Frogs made 45.7 percent of their shots and were 6 of 18 from behind the arc.

Texas Tech built a 16-point halftime lead and later delivered the knockout punch after TCU made a charge.

Bane hit consecutive 3-pointers to push the Horned Frogs within 52-39 with 15:49 remaining, but the Red Raiders soon pushed the margin up to 19 for the second time in the second half.

TCU responded with the next seven points and 12 of 15 with Samuel’s ferocious dunk cutting the deficit to 62-52 with 9:05 left.

Texas Tech answered within a 10-4 run with Culver scoring six points in 63 seconds to boost the margin to 16 with 6:24 remaining.

Owens and Culver delivered rim-rattling dunks to increase the score to 80-60 with 3:16 left as the Red Raiders pulled away to finish off their first conference victory since Jan. 12.

Mooney scored 10 first-half points as the Red Raiders held a 43-27 lead at the break.

Sophomore forward Deshawn Corprew and freshman guard Kyler Edwards hit consecutive 3-pointers to cap a 20-4 surge as Texas Tech opened up a 22-10 lead with 10:09 left in the half.

Moretti later knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Red Raiders a 37-18 advantage with 3:54 remaining.

