Bohannon, Cook carry Iowa past UAB

Jordan Bohannon scored a career-high 30 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field, including 6-of-8 from 3-point range, to lead Iowa to a 95-85 win over Alabama-Birmingham in the seventh-place game of the Cayman Islands Classic on Wednesday.

Bohannan also made all six of his free throws for the Hawkeyes (4-2), who salvaged a win out of the tournament after losing to Louisiana and South Dakota State.

Iowa forward Tyler Cook added 29 points and six rebounds. He was 8 of 11 from the field and converted 13 of 16 shots from the free throw line. Luka Garza finished with 14 points and seven rebounds and Isaiah Moss had 12 points.

UAB (3-3) was led by Chris Cokley’s 25 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Perry and Nate Darling each had 13 points and Nick Norton added 10. Lewis Sullivan scored all nine of his points in the second half.

After Iowa trailed 31-22 with 6:35 left in the first half, the Hawkeyes outscored UAB 27-6 the rest of the half behind Bohannon’s four 3-pointers to take a 49-37 halftime lead.

Bohannon concluded the half with a layup with four seconds remaining. He finished with 16 points in the half while Cook added 12.

The Hawkeyes built their lead to 58-43 with 16:59 left in regulation on a 3-pointer by Moss.

UAB responded with 14 unanswered points, culminating on a Zack Bryant layup to cut the lead to 58-57 with 13:35 remaining. Perry had two 3-pointers and tallied eight points in run.

Bohannon’s 3-pointer pushed Iowa’s lead to 82-74 with 5:21 left. Cokley’s five consecutive points trimmed the lead to 88-85 with 2:00 remaining.

Garza, a freshman, converted a 3-point play, to increase Iowa’s lead to 91-85 with 52 seconds left. A layup by Moss after a UAB turnover put the game out of reach.