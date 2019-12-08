No. 15 Memphis rallies from 20 down to sink UAB

The 15th-ranked Memphis Tigers overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to rally past the UAB Blazers 65-57 on Saturday afternoon in the 10th annual Bartow Classic at Birmingham, Ala.

Forward Precious Achiuwa, considered a likely first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and one of four freshmen to start for the Tigers on Saturday, missed his first eight shots but recovered to lead Memphis (8-1) to its sixth straight win. Achiuwa finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

D.J. Jeffries, another Memphis freshman, and sophomore Alex Lomax each added 10 points, as the Tigers scored 19 of the final 23 points.

UAB (4-4) has lost three straight games, although two of those were to top-15 teams (No. 8 Kentucky and Memphis).

Blazers freshman guard Jalen Benjamin scored a game-high 17 points, and teammate Tavin Lovan added 14.

Memphis won despite shooting just 37.9 percent from the floor. UAB shot 39.2 percent, and both teams made six three-pointers.

Saturday’s game honored the late Gene Bartow, who started the UAB program in 1978 and coached the Blazers for 18 years. He led the Blazers to nine NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Sweet 16 trip in 1981 and an Elite Eight bid in 1982.

There were fireworks early. UAB’s Tyree Scott-Grayson took a seat less than two minutes into the game after being whistled for a pair of fouls. His replacement, Jordan Brinson, drove the lane and ended up on the deck. UAB coach Rob Ehsan, who wanted a foul called, was hit with a technical.

Then, with 12:27 left in the first half, Memphis’ Lomax was hit with a technical after he was caught apparently talking trash to UAB’s Benjamin.

After all that, upset-minded UAB engineered a 17-0 run to lead 31-11 with 6:07 left in the half, taking advantage of 18 percent Memphis shooting (4-for-22). That was the largest Tigers deficit of the season.

Two free throws by Memphis’ Boogie Ellis finally ended UAB’s 17-0 run, and the Tigers cut their deficit to 40-26 by halftime.

Memphis came back stronger in the second half, including a Jeffries-led 11-0 run to get within six. Achiuwa finally hit a jumper with 9:16 left in the second half, trimming UAB’s advantage to 49-46 to cap an 8-0 run.

Then, with 2:56 left, Achiuwa’s tip-in gave Memphis its first lead since 4-1, setting up the strong Tigers finish.

