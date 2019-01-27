Wilkes pours in 34 to lead UCLA past Arizona

Sophomore wing Kris Wilkes scored a career-high 34 points and two UCLA players had double-doubles as the Bruins snapped a three-game losing streak with a 90-69 victory over Arizona on Saturday night at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Wilkes scored 26 of his points in the second half as the Bruins didn’t relent after leading by 13 at halftime. Wilkes hit 12 of 16 shots from the field, including a 3-pointer with 1:18 left. His previous career high was 27 points.

Freshman center Moses Brown had 11 points and 15 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season.

Sophomore guard Jaylen Hands contributed 12 points and 11 assists for UCLA (11-9, 4-3 Pac-12). That was his third points-assists double-double.

Arizona (14-7, 5-3) also lost 80-57 at USC on Thursday night and has dropped consecutive games by more than 20 points for the first time since March 1983, the season before the school hired Lute Olson.

Freshman guard Brandon Williams scored 19 points to lead Arizona, which played its second consecutive game without starting center Chase Jeter, leaving the Wildcats with only two true post players. Jeter, who averages 12.6 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds, is out with a back injury.

UCLA had plenty of height to take advantage, out-rebounding the Wildcats 47-30.

Arizona struggled to shoot on its road trip, going 8 of 26 from 3-point range against the Bruins after hitting only 5 of 25 vs. the Trojans.

Arizona missed its first seven 3-point attempts as UCLA sat in a 2-3 zone, which is the usual strategy against the poor-shooting Wildcats.

The Bruins used a 15-5 run late in the first half to take a 38-22 lead, which Arizona cut to 38-25 at the break.

The Bruins improved to 4-3 under interim head coach Murry Bartow, who replaced the fired Steve Alford on Dec. 31.

This was the only regular-season meeting between the teams.

