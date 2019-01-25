ASU wins at UCLA for first time since 2008-09

Remy Martin had 15 points and career-high 11 assists, and Zylan Cheatham added nine points and career-best 20 rebounds in Arizona State’s 84-73 win over UCLA on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Arizona State (14-5, 5-2 Pac-12) won its third straight game while UCLA (10-9, 3-3) is now on a three-game losing streak after a 3-0 start in league play.

The win was the Sun Devils’ first at Pauley Pavilion since the 2008-09 season.

Freshman forward Luguentz Dort added 16 points for Arizona State, although he was 0 of 5 from 3-point range and committed six turnovers. Kimani Lawrence finished with 15 points, and Rob Edwards had 10.

UCLA, which shot 40.9 percent from the field, 32.3 percent in the second half, got 15 points apiece from Kris Wilkes and Jaylen Hands. Cody Riley pulled down 10 rebounds.

UCLA took an 11-0 lead with 17:05 left in the first half, but Arizona State woke up and soon produced an 11-0 run of its own. Martin capped the rally for the Sun Devils with a dunk with 6:52 remaining that gave Arizona State a 28-27 lead.

Neither team led by more than two points the rest of the half, which ended with UCLA on top 44-43 behind eight points each from Wilkes and David Singleton.

Singleton didn’t score in the second half.

Martin’s jumper with 14:21 left in regulation capped a 9-1 spurt for Arizona State that enabled the Sun Devils to pull away to a 61-55 lead.

Edwards made 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to extend the Sun Devils’ lead to 70-59 with 11:32 remaining.

UCLA went 5:23 without a field goal until Hands dunked with 8:17 remaining. After a steal on the other end, Hands followed with another breakaway dunk to cut the Sun Devils’ lead to 72-64 with 7:59 left.

The Bruins went on another field-goal drought, not making another shot until 4:21 was left on a layup by Riley that cut the deficit to 77-68. UCLA had made only two shots outside the paint in the second half at that point — 3-pointers by Wilkes and Prince Ali in the first three minutes after halftime.

Hands ended that drought with a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left.

