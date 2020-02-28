UCLA sinks Arizona State on Jaquez's last-second 3

Tyger Campbell had 10 points and 14 assists, including one on Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds remaining to give UCLA a 75-72 win over Arizona State on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Feb 27, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins cheerleaders perform in the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Campbell — whose free throw with 40 seconds left tied the game at 72 — drew defenders on a drive to the basket, then kicked his final assist of the night to Jaquez near the top of the key.

The 3-pointer gave Jaquez 13 points, and the win moved UCLA (18-11, 11-5 Pac-12 Conference) into a tie with Oregon for first place in the Pac-12.

Jaquez made UCLA’s only two 3-pointers in the second half after the Bruins made six in the first half. Jake Kyman, who was responsible for five of them, came off the bench to score 19 of his team-high 21 points in the first half.

Kyman’s 3-point shooting ignited UCLA on a 27-11 run to close the half and take a 41-35 lead, after the Bruins had fallen behind by 10 points.

Arizona State (19-9, 10-5), which came into the night atop the conference standings and a winner of seven straight, jumped ahead early thanks in part to Remy Martin’s offensive production.

Martin also paced the second-half comeback, as the Sun Devils rallied from down nine points to hold the lead on five different occasions in the final eight minutes.

Martin scored a game-high 30 points and accounted for a portion of Arizona State’s 23 points off turnovers by forcing four steals. Rob Edwards added 23 points for the Sun Devils, and Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 12 points before fouling out late in the game.

No other Sun Devil scored more than four points.

UCLA, meanwhile, had five players score in double-figures. Jalen Hill finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, and Cody Riley added 11 points and five rebounds.

The Bruins are winners of six straight, the longest streak in the Pac-12, and eight of nine. They have rekindled NCAA Tournament hopes that at the beginning of the month appeared highly unlikely.

