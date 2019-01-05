UCLA tops Cal to win second straight under Bartow

Kris Wilkes had 18 points and Moses Brown had 16 Saturday afternoon as the host UCLA Bruins remained unbeaten under interim coach Murry Bartow with a 98-83 triumph over California.

Chris Smith (15 points), David Singleton (14 points), Jules Bernard (12) and Prince Ali (11) also scored in double figures for the balanced Bruins (9-6, 2-0 Pac-12), who recorded a season-high for points en route to a sweep of Stanford and Cal on the opening week of conference play.

Darius McNeill came off the bench to score a game-high 23 points and amassed seven steals for the Golden Bears (5-9, 0-2), who were swept on their trip south by Southern California and UCLA.

Cal scored nine of the game’s first 11 points and retained a 29-27 lead before Ali put UCLA in front for good with a four-point play with 5:51 left in the half.

Ali also capped a 10-0 burst with a jumper that produced a 37-29 advantage, and the Bruins went onto lead by as many as 13 before settling for a 50-42 halftime edge.

Cal got within four early in the second half, but poor 3-point shooting (4-for-20) prevented the Bears from ever catching up, as the Bruins gradually pulled away.

Brown had a team-high nine rebounds to complement his 16 points for the Bruins, who had lost four in a row on the eve of the conference opener, prompting the dismissal of Steve Alford as coach.

Bernard did all his scoring on four 3-pointers, while Singleton (three) and Ali (two) combined for five more as UCLA outscored Cal 27-12 from beyond the arc. The Bruins outshot the Bears 53.1 percent to 42.0 percent overall.

McNeill hit eight of his 16 shots and accounted for three of Cal’s four 3-pointers in his game-high scoring effort.

Justice Sueing chipped in with 18 points and nine rebounds off the bench, while Matt Bradley had 15 points and Connor Vanover 10 for the Bears, who lost their fourth straight to the Bruins and sixth straight at UCLA.

