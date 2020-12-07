UCLA defeats Cal behind balanced offensive attack

Chris Smith led all scorers with 21 points, including 11 in the first half, as UCLA ran away from visiting California early for a 76-56 Pacific-12 Conference men’s basketball victory Sunday night in Westwood, Calif.

Slideshow ( 15 images )

Jaime Jaquez (12 points), Tyger Campbell (11), David Singleton (11) and Jalen Hill (10) also scored in double figures for the Bruins (3-1), who have won three in a row since losing at San Diego State to open the season.

Cal (2-3), which was beaten 70-62 at home by Arizona State in its conference opener on Thursday, dropped its second straight. Reserve Makale Foreman paced the Bears with 14 points.

Riding hot shooting, the Bruins, who were playing in their conference opener, jumped to a 40-22 halftime lead and then extended the margin to 20 when Campbell opened the second half with a layup.

Cal was never closer than 12 after that.

Smith made seven of his 12 field goal attempts for the Bruins, who shot 60.0 percent overall from the field. Smith (3-for-4) and Singleton (3-for-3) combined to shoot 6-for-7 on 3-pointers, doing a majority of the long-range damage for UCLA, which went 8-for-14 (57.1 percent) as a team.

Campbell completed a double-double with a season-best 12 assists to go with his 11 points. The 12 assists were two off his career-high, set last season against Arizona State.

Hill pulled a game-high seven rebounds off the bench for the Bruins.

Matt Bradley and Ryan Betley added 12 points apiece for Cal, which shot 44.9 percent overall and outscored the Bruins 27-24 on 3-pointers, making nine of 26. Foreman had four of the Bears’ nine successes from beyond the arc.

The Bruins wasted little time taking control of the game. Smith hit his first two 3-point shots and threw down a dunk, single-handedly outscoring Cal in a game-opening, 14-7 burst.

Smith shot 3-for-3 on threes in the half, as did Singleton, whose first 3-pointer off the bench gave the hosts their initial double-digit lead at 21-11 in the game’s eighth minute.

--Field Level Media