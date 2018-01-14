Colorado claws past UCLA

Namon Wright hit a jumper and George King connected on a 3-pointer as Colorado countered a UCLA run with two key hoops late in the game that enabled the Buffaloes to hold on for a 68-59 victory over the Bruins on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

King totaled a game-high 26 points for Colorado, which recorded its first road win of the season after five losses, including three in Pac-12 play.

The Buffaloes (11-7, 3-3 Pac-12) previously won all their home conference games (two) and lost all their conference road contests (three).

The home loss for UCLA (13-5, 4-2) was just its second of the season in 11 outings.

After Colorado, which led by as many as 17 in the first half, extended a 10-point halftime advantage to 55-41 with 9:17 to go, Thomas Welsh single-handedly shot UCLA back into the game.

The 7-foot senior center scored 10 consecutive points, six on a pair of 3-pointers, to cut the Bruins’ deficit to four with 5:20 remaining.

After a timeout, Wright and King combined for their five rally-busting points, and the Bruins never got closer than seven the rest of the way.

King’s 26-point total came on 7-for-12 shooting. The 6-foot-6 senior made six of his 10 3-point attempts and led all rebounders with 10.

Wright totaled nine points, while Tyler Bey had seven points and seven rebounds for the Buffaloes, who were coming off a 70-58 loss at USC on Wednesday.

Welsh made nine of his 10 shots en route to a team-high 20 points for the Bruins, who entered the game having won six of their last seven games, including a 83-64 home victory over Utah on Thursday.

Kris Wilkes and Aaron Holiday added 10 points apiece for UCLA, which shot just 5-for-25 on 3-pointers.

Colorado, meanwhile, shot 11-for-22 on treys.

King had 11 points, including his first three 3-pointers, while the Buffaloes ran out to a 34-17 lead with 3:21 remaining in the first half.

--Field Level Media