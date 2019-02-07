Gatling's long-range game lifts Colorado over UCLA

EditorsNote: Minor fixes

Feb 6, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Moses Brown (1) battles Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) for a rebound in the first half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Shane Gatling scored 28 points, including hitting 7 of 9 from 3-point range, and the Colorado Buffaloes beat the UCLA Bruins 84-73 in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Tyler Bey had 16 points and D’Shawn Schwartz scored 15 for Colorado (13-9, 4-6 Pac-12), which shot better on 3-pointers (54.2 percent) than 2-pointers (53.6 percent). The Buffaloes were 13 of 24 from behind the arc.

Moses Brown led UCLA with 17 points, Chris Smith had 14 and Jaylen Hands had 13. The Bruins (12-11, 5-5) have lost two straight and five of their last seven.

Cody Riley gave UCLA its first lead with a basket early in the second half, but Gatling hit a 3-pointer to put Colorado ahead again. The Buffaloes kept increasing the advantage and led 58-51 on Gatling’s layup and two free throws.

The Bruins scored the next five points, including a 3-pointer from Kris Wilkes, then Colorado countered with a Bey jumper. Hands then hit a 3-pointer to pull UCLA within 60-59.

Another 3-pointer by the Buffaloes made it a four-point lead, and Brown’s layup cut UCLA’s deficit to 63-61 with 7:31 left.

Two baskets by Bey gave Colorado a 69-63 lead with 5:54 left.

A dunk by Smith got the Bruins back within four, but Gatling hit his final 3-pointer, then fed Bey for an alley-oop dunk to push Colorado’s lead to 74-65 with 3:29 left.

UCLA called a timeout but Prince Ali missed a 3-pointer. McKinley Wright IV hit another from behind the arc to give Colorado a 77-65 lead, and the Buffaloes closed it out at the line.

Colorado took the early lead and led the entire first half. The Buffaloes scored nine straight points in the first five minutes, then built a 13-point lead on Gatling’s 3-pointer with 14:22 left before the break.

UCLA cut it to 22-15 on Brown’s free throw, but Colorado went up by 11 midway through the period.

The Bruins were able to get back into it before halftime. They trailed 38-28 with 2:39 to go, but got three layups, then Hands hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 38-37 at intermission.

—Field Level Media