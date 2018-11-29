Ali's 23-point night leads UCLA past Hawaii

Junior guard Prince Ali scored 16 of his career-high 23 points in the first half, and sophomore guard Kris Wilkes added 16 points as UCLA cruised to an 80-61 nonconference victory over Hawaii on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The Bruins (5-2) improved to 5-0 at home and delivered a strong performance after going 0-2 in Las Vegas over the weekend with defeats to Michigan State and North Carolina.

Freshman forward Owen Hulland scored 14 points for Hawaii (4-4), which went 1-3 on its trip to California.

The Rainbow Warriors went 1-2 at the Wooden Legacy tournament at Cal State Fullerton last week, defeating Utah before losing to tournament champion Seton Hall as well as Fresno State.

Ali made his first eight shots from the field and his first five 3-point attempts. He wound up setting career bests for field goals made (nine) and 3-pointers made (five).

Freshman center Moses Brown scored 11 points for the Bruins, who improved to 2-0 all-time against Hawaii. Brown reached double digits in points for the fifth time, while Wilkes has scored in double figures in all seven games this season.

Sophomore guard Jaylen Hands had 11 assists for the Bruins.

Senior forward Jack Purchase scored 10 points for the Rainbow Warriors, whose first eight games have been decided by double digits. Hawaii’s next seven games will be played at home leading into the start of Big West Conference play.

Senior guard Brocke Stepteau, who scored 24 points during a Thanksgiving Day victory over Utah, was held to 10 points while taking just four shots from the field. Hawaii had just seven free-throw attempts to 15 for UCLA.

UCLA used a 15-1 run midway through the first half to build a 35-16 lead. The Bruins led by as many as 20 points in the opening half, shooting 56.7 percent (17 of 30) from the field and 61.5 percent from 3-point range (8 of 13).

UCLA outscored Hawaii 11-5 to open the second half and then maintained their comfortable advantage from there. Overall, UCLA shot 49.2 percent (31 of 63) from the field while Hawaii shot 35.9 percent (23 of 64).

—Field Level Media