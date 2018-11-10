Youngsters help No. 21 UCLA recover to stop Long Beach St.

Freshman center Moses Brown scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while sophomore guard Kris Wilkes added 17 points as No. 21 UCLA recovered from a slow start Friday to earn a 91-80 nonconference victory over visiting Long Beach State.

Sophomore guard Jalen Hands scored 14 points and junior guard Prince Ali added 11 as UCLA (2-0) used a 10-0 run at the end of the first half to take a 45-41 halftime lead before holding off a pesky 49ers team in the second half.

Senior guard Deishuan Booker scored a game-high 31 for Long Beach State, which was playing its first game of the season. Booker, who led the Big West Conference in assists last season, had four assists Friday.

The 49ers used a late 12-0 run to pull within five points of the Bruins, but UCLA held on from there to earn its second consecutive home victory after going 14-2 at Pauley Pavilion last season.

Brown earned his second double-double in his first two college games after scoring 19 points with 17 rebounds in UCLA’s victory Tuesday over Purdue Fort Wayne.

Six UCLA players scored in double figures in a balanced offensive attack. Sophomore guard Chris Smith and freshman guard David Singleton each scored 10 points.

Despite trailing at the half, Long Beach State outshot UCLA over the first 20 minutes with a 48-percent field-goal percentage to the Bruins’ 44 percent. The 49ers also outrebounded UCLA in the first half 22-14.

UCLA ended up shooting 50 percent from the field (32 of 64), while Long Beach State shot 41.3 percent (26 of 63).

Long Beach State senior forward KJ Byers scored 12 points and senior guard Bryan Alberts added 11.

UCLA improved to 16-1 all-time against Long Beach State and 4-0 against the 49ers in six years under head coach Steve Alford.

Long Beach State was playing its first of five scheduled games against Pac-12 opponents. It also has Arizona State, Oregon State, USC and Stanford on its nonconference schedule.

—Field Level Media