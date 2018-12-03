UCLA gallops past Loyola Marymount

Sophomore guard Jaylen Hands recorded 17 points and 10 assists for his first career double-double to help UCLA cruise to an 82-58 victory over Loyola Marymount on Sunday night at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Sophomore guard Kris Wilkes also scored 17 points for the Bruins (6-2). Freshman center Moses Brown had 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting and collected 10 rebounds and three blocked shots for his fourth straight double-double.

Freshman wing Dameane Douglas had 11 points and eight rebounds and senior forward Petr Herman added 10 points and three blocked shots for Loyola Marymount (8-1). The Lions shot just 29 percent from the floor, including just 2 of 16 from 3-point range.

UCLA shot 47.3 percent from the field and was 5 of 21 from long range.

Loyola Marymount trailed by nine three minutes into the second half before UCLA scored the next seven. Wilkes capped the run with two free throws to give the Bruins a 52-36 advantage with 14:38 left.

UCLA was up by 16 again 2 1/2 minutes later before the Lions rattled off six straight, ending with two free throws by junior center Mattias Markusson to trim the deficit to 58-48 with 10:24 left.

The Bruins responded with a 10-4 push as Hands scored six points and junior guard Prince Ali had the other four to increase the lead to 68-52 with 7:09 remaining.

Consecutive dunks by Wilkes and Hands followed by a three-point play by Wilkes increased UCLA’s advantage to 75-54 with 4:35 left.

The lead topped out at 24 points as Loyola Marymount went cold and missed 13 of its last 14 field-goal attempts.

UCLA led by as many as 13 points in the first half en route to holding a 39-27 edge at the break.

Sophomore guard Chris Smith’s 3-pointer pushed UCLA’s lead over 10 for the first time at 22-11 with 11:18 left. Bruins freshman guard Jules Bernard hit two free throws to make it 26-13 with 8:45 remaining.

The Lions were within nine after Herman’s basket with 2:11 left before the Bruins scored five of the final seven points of the half.

