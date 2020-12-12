UCLA prevails in rare matchup with Marquette

Jaime Jaquez Jr. recorded 18 points and six rebounds to lead UCLA to a 69-60 nonconference victory over Marquette on Friday night at Los Angeles in the first meeting between the clubs in 56 years.

Jules Bernard added 15 points and seven rebounds and Tyger Campbell contributed nine assists as the Bruins (5-1) won their fifth consecutive game.

D.J. Carton scored 18 points and Dawson Garcia added 12 points for the Golden Eagles (4-2).

The contest marked the first meeting between the programs since Dec. 18, 1964, when a UCLA squad coached by John Wooden posted a 61-52 victory in Milwaukee over Al McGuire-coached Marquette.

The Bruins connected on 41.1 percent of their field-goal attempts, including 6 of 23 from behind the arc. Leading scorer Chris Smith (15 points per game entering the contest) missed all eight of his field-goal attempts and scored just four points to go with seven rebounds.

Marquette shot 41.5 percent from the field and made just 4 of 20 from 3-point range.

The Golden Eagles held a 37-31 rebounding advantage but committed 18 turnovers compared to just seven for UCLA.

The Bruins led by four after the first three-plus minutes of the second half before the Golden Eagles scored 13 of the next 18 points. Marquette took a 51-47 lead on Justin Lewis’ basket with 10:43 left.

The Bruins quickly recovered to tie the score at 52 on Jaquez’s three-point play with 9:08 remaining.

A short time later, Bernard hit two free throws to give UCLA a 58-56 lead as the start of a 7-0 run. Smith added two free throws for his first points of the game and Jalen Hill slammed home a dunk to give the Bruins a 62-56 lead with 5:16 left.

Smith split two free throws with 4:31 left to end the burst before Jamal Cain and Koby McEwen made baskets to pull the Golden Eagles within 63-60 with 2:50 left.

However, Marquette missed its final six shots as UCLA closed out the victory.

Jaquez scored 10 first-half points and the Bruins held a 36-34 lead at the break.

Jaquez scored four points during a 7-0 run as the Bruins knotted the score at 18. Bernard’s layup with 9:13 remaining in the half gave UCLA its first lead of the game at 23-21.

