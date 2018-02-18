UCLA pulls away in overtime to beat Oregon

Aaron Holiday scored 29 points, Kris Wilkes had 19 and UCLA outscored Oregon 15-7 in overtime to earn a 86-78 victory in a Pac-12 battle Saturday night at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Thomas Welsh contributed a double-double with 14 points and 14 assists as UCLA (19-8, 10-5 Pac-12) won its second straight game. The Bruins have won six of their last seven following a season-high three-game skid.

Payton Pritchard had 23 points and Elijah Brown and MiKyle McIntosh each had 19 to pace the Ducks. Oregon (17-10, 7-7) had won five of its previous seven coming in, but has now dropped two straight.

Holiday also had six assists and five rebounds and went 5-for-9 from 3-point range, helping the Bruins shoot 48.5 percent (16 of 33) from downtown for the game.

Pritchard’s jumper with 3:34 left in overtime pulled Oregon within a point at 74-73, but Holiday’s jumper at 3:08 sparked a 7-0 run that effectively put the game away.

A McIntosh layup with 1:37 on the clock brought the Ducks back within three, but two free throws from Wilkes, two from Prince Ali and one from Holiday in the final 42 seconds sealed it.

Holiday’s jumper with 1:07 remaining in regulation put UCLA up 71-69 going into the final minute before McIntosh’s layup tied it with 49 seconds left.

After a missed 3-pointer by Wilkes with 37 ticks to go, McIntosh missed a driving layup with nine seconds left and the ball was deflected out of bounds. A video review confirmed it was Ducks’ ball with 5.8 seconds on the clock.

Brown missed an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

The Bruins led 40-35 at halftime.

Pritchard scored 25 points and made four free throws in the final 6.7 seconds to lead Oregon to a 94-91 win against UCLA in their first meeting this season on Jan. 20.

Oregon returns home for two games against AP Top 25 opponents, starting Thursday against No. 25 Arizona State. The Ducks host No. 17 Arizona next Saturday.

UCLA ends the regular season with three straight on the road starting Thursday at Utah.

