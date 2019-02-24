UCLA rallies from 19 points down to knock off Oregon

Sophomore point guard Jaylen Hands scored all 27 of his points in the second half to help UCLA rally to a 90-83 victory over Oregon on Saturday night in Pac-12 play in Los Angeles.

February 23, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaylen Hands (4) passes against the Oregon Ducks defense during the first half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Hands added nine assists and made a career-best seven 3-pointers as the Bruins (15-13, 8-7 Pac-12) recovered from a 16-point halftime deficit. Sophomore guard Kris Wilkes and freshman guard Jules Bernard added 20 points apiece.

Junior point guard Payton Pritchard and senior forward Paul White scored 18 points apiece for Oregon (15-12, 6-8), which lost its third straight game.

Sophomore forward Kenny Wooten added 16 points and nine rebounds, sophomore guard Victor Bailey Jr. had 13 points and freshman forward Louis King scored 10 for the Ducks.

Oregon led by as many as 19 points in the second half before collapsing against the Bruins for the second time this season.

The Ducks also let a large lead get away in the first meeting with UCLA on Jan. 10. Oregon led by 17 points with under seven minutes left and led by nine points with 58 seconds to play before succumbing 87-84 in overtime.

The Bruins made 10 of 13 3-pointers in the second half on Saturday to finish 14 of 22. UCLA shot 50.9 percent from the field, including 65.5 percent during a 62-point second half.

The Ducks shot 50 percent from the field and made 11 of 30 from 3-point range.

Oregon led by 15 nearly five minutes into the second half before the Bruins rattled off the next 17 points.

Hands scored 13 points during the run, including three straight 3-pointers to knot the score at 53 with 11:35 left. He followed with a two-point jumper 59 seconds later to cap the spurt and put UCLA ahead.

Later, Bernard scored on a fast-break layup to give the Bruins a 75-65 lead with 3:48 remaining. Hands buried his sixth 3-pointer of the second half with 3:09 left as UCLA took a 78-67 advantage.

The lead reached 12 before the Ducks made a run with six straight points to move within 83-77 before Hands swished a long 3-pointer with 44.3 seconds left as the Bruins closed it out.

White scored 14 points in the first half as Oregon held a 44-28 lead. The lead reached 18 on Wooten’s dunk with 1:42 left.

—Field Level Media