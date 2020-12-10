San Diego stumbles in opener against UCLA

Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 17 points and four blocks to help lift UCLA to a 83-56 win against San Diego on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

Slideshow ( 63 images )

Tyger Campbell and Chris Smith scored 12 points each, and Cody Riley finished with 11 points and nine rebounds for the Bruins (4-1), who have won four in a row.

The Bruins were ranked No. 21 in the preseason coaches’ poll but fell out of the Top 25 after losing their season opener to then-unranked San Diego State, 73-58, on Nov. 25.

Joey Calcaterra scored 18 points, Frankie Hughes had 10 and Yauhen Massalski finished with nine points and 15 rebounds for San Diego, which was making its season debut. COVID-19 issues forced the cancellation of the Husky Classic in Seattle, where they Toreros were scheduled to play three games from Nov. 24-27.

San Diego trailed by 10 at the half and cut the deficit to seven on a 3-pointer by Finn Sullivan with 17:21 remaining.

The Bruins stayed more consistent on offense, however, and extended their advantage to 56-36 on a layup by Riley with 9:23 left.

San Diego took advantage of a slow start by the Bruins to move ahead 8-3 on a 3-pointer by Hughes with 15:47 left in the first half.

Johnny Juzang, a transfer from Kentucky, made his season debut for UCLA after missing the first four games with a stress reaction in his foot.

He entered the game and made his second shot, a 3-pointer that gave the Bruins a 15-14 lead and snuffed out San Diego’s final lead of the game.

UCLA’s Jake Kyman then sank back-to-back jumpers sandwiched between baskets from Riley to highlight a 13-0 run that moved the Bruins ahead for good at 28-15 with 5:24 remaining in the opening half.

The Bruins eventually took a 33-23 lead into the break after holding San Diego to 26.5 percent shooting from the floor. For the game, UCLA hit 46.2 percent of its field-goal attempts while the Toreros made 31.1 percent.

--Field Level Media