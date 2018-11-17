No. 20 UCLA rolls behind freshman Brown's record night

Freshman center Moses Brown scored 23 points with 14 rebounds to earn his third double-double in three games as No. 20 UCLA recovered from a slow start to earn a 95-58 nonconference victory over visiting St. Francis (Pa.) on Friday in Los Angeles.

Brown, who also blocked eight shots, became the first UCLA freshman to collect three double-doubles in three games to start his college career. Sophomore forward Kris Wilkes added 14 points for the Bruins (3-0), all in the second half, after going 0-for-6 from the field in the first 20 minutes.

Senior guard Jamaal King had nine points for St. Francis (1-2), which led 18-11 with 11:29 remaining in the first half and had a 31-27 rebounding advantage before halftime. Junior guard Keith Braxton had seven points and 11 rebounds for the Red Flash.

St. Francis led 29-28 with 2:02 remaining in the first half before UCLA went on an 8-0 run to lead 36-29 at halftime. The Bruins struggled early with the pressure defense of the Red Flash before taking control by speeding up their offense.

The Bruins went on a 29-4 run that started early in the second half to take control of the game. Wilkes had 10 points in the first four minutes of the second half. UCLA was 25 of 31 (80.6 percent) from the field in the second half.

Freshman guard Jules Bernard scored 18 points for UCLA, which has another nonconference game at home against Presbyterian before facing Michigan State at Las Vegas on Thanksgiving.

Brown, a native of Queens, N.Y., recorded his most points in a game. He set a season-best of 17 rebounds in UCLA’s Nov. 6 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne. He went 11 of 14 from the field on Friday.

Sophomore guard Chris Smith had 15 points, while junior guard Prince Ali had 14 points for the Bruins. UCLA outrebounded St. Francis 53-44 and had 18 assists after collecting just three in the first half.

The Red Flash extended their losing streak against ranked teams to 49 games. The last time St. Francis defeated a ranked team was in 1959 when it upended St. Bonaventure.

St. Francis will next face No. 7 North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday before meeting No. 16 Virginia Tech at Blacksburg on Nov. 24.

