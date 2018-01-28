Holiday, UCLA romp against Stanford

Junior guard Aaron Holiday recorded 21 points and eight assists to help UCLA notch its 12th consecutive home win over Stanford, an 89-73 victory on Saturday in Pac-12 play at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Freshman guard Kris Wilkes scored 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting and sophomore guard Prince Ali added 16 points for the Bruins (15-7, 6-4 Pac-12). Senior center Thomas Welsh contributed 13 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots as UCLA won its second consecutive game following a three-game slide.

Freshman guard Daejon Davis had season bests of 23 points and 10 assists for Stanford, which lost its third straight game. Senior wing Dorian Pickens scored 16 points, senior forward Michael Humphrey had 12 points and junior forward Reid Travis added 11 for the Cardinal (11-11, 5-4).

The Bruins were a solid 10 of 19 from 3-point range while improving their home mark to 11-2. UCLA shot 52.8 percent from the field and was 23 of 25 from the free-throw line.

The Cardinal shot 45.9 percent from the field, including 8 of 20 from 3-point range, and hit 9 of 12 from the line.

Stanford trailed by 12 early in the second half, but Wilkes slammed home two dunks during an 8-0 burst to boost UCLA’s lead to 62-42 with 14:22 remaining.

A layup by Wilkes increased the score to 71-49 with 11:40 left. Stanford used an 11-3 burst to move within 14 on Davis’ layup with 6:34 remaining, but UCLA eventually increased the margin to 85-65 on two free throws by Wilkes with 1:51 to play.

The Bruins shot 59.3 percent from the field -- including 7 of 11 from 3-point range -- en route to a 49-36 halftime lead.

UCLA jumped out to a 14-6 lead before the Cardinal responded with nine consecutive points to take a one-point edge. Stanford led 27-24 with 7:30 to play before the Bruins took over with 14 straight points.

Sophomore forward Alex Olesinski started the run with a tying 3-pointer and Holiday scored seven points during the surge that saw UCLA take a 38-27 lead with 3:57 left before the break.

