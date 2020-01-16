Stanford notches rare road win over UCLA

Freshman guard Tyrell Terry scored a career-high 24 points, and Stanford won at Pauley Pavilion for the first time in 15 years with a 74-59 rout of UCLA on Wednesday.

Jan 15, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins cheerleaders perform against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford (15-2, 4-0 Pac-12), the conference’s only unbeaten team, held host UCLA at bay for most of the night. The Bruins trailed by a point before a 12-2 run in the early second half gave the Cardinal a double-digit cushion that the held for much of the game’s remainder.

UCLA had prevailed in its past 13 home games vs. Stanford, 12 of them at Pauley Pavilion and the other at the Los Angeles Sports Arena.

Stanford’s lead swelled to as many as 19 points. The Cardinal shot a blistering 47.1 percentage from behind the 3-point arc, with Terry and Spencer Jones (14 points) both knocking down four 3-pointers.

Bryce Wills added 10 points and grabbed a team-high-tying six rebounds for Stanford.

UCLA (8-9, 1-3) cut the gap back down to single digits with 9:26 remaining when Jalen Hill scored two of his 14 points on a layup, but Stanford responded with a 19-8 surge over the ensuing seven-plus minutes to snuff any hope of a rally.

Hill recorded a double-double, also grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds and blocking three shots. Jaime Jaquez Jr. led UCLA with 15 points. Dave Singleton made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.

UCLA shot just 5 of 16 from behind the arc as a team and went 21 of 53 (39.6 percent) from the floor in total. The Bruins went almost five minutes without a field goal during Stanford’s decisive run in the second half.

The Cardinal forced UCLA into 16 turnovers, which they converted into 21 points. The Bruins produced 10 points of 12 Stanford giveaways.

In the half-court, Stanford effectively attacked UCLA on the interior. The Cardinal finished with 30 points in the paint and shot 51.1 percent on field-goal attempts.

—Field Level Media