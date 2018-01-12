Hot-shooting UCLA rolls past Utah

Delivering an efficient shooting performance Thursday night, UCLA never trailed en route to an 83-64 Pac-12 win over Utah at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Aaron Holiday paced the Bruins with 20 points and six assists, going 7-of-10 from the field and hitting all four of his 3-point attempts. Kris Wilkes added 19 points, connecting on 7 of 8 field-goal tries, including all three of his 3-point attempts.

Prince Ali netted 13 points and Jaylen Hands came off the bench to contribute 12 for the Bruins (13-4, 4-1 Pac-12).

David Collette scored 15 points to lead the Utes, which also got 12 from Justin Bibbins. Utah (10-6, 2-3) shot decently from the field at 46.2 percent, but never really threatened UCLA because it couldn’t disrupt the Bruins’ offense. UCLA shot 51.8 percent from the floor.

The Bruins started the game by canning 7 of 8 shots, including 5 of 6 from the 3-point arc, and scored 19 points in the first 4:36. They owned a double-figure lead after just 3:47 and were in control throughout, even when the Utes battled back to contention before halftime.

A dunk by Chris Seeley with 6:36 left in the half pulled Utah within 28-25. The Utes were within four in the final minute before buckets by Thomas Welsh and Ali sent UCLA into the locker room with a 41-33 advantage.

The Bruins pushed the lead back into double figures less than two minutes into the second half and kept it there for most of the game’s remainder. Hands’ 3-pointer at the 11:51 mark made it a 60-48 game, and it stayed in extra digits for good.

A 3-pointer by Hands with 7:32 remaining pushed the advantage to a game-high 19 points at 73-52, and Ali’s 3-pointer with 3:07 left made it a 21-point margin.

UCLA sank 12 of 23 3-point tries. The Bruins committed only eight turnovers and grabbed 30 rebounds to Utah’s 28.

UCLA forced 13 turnovers and converted them into 21 points. The Bruins also played good perimeter defense, limiting the Utes to 7-of-26 marksmanship from 3-point range.

