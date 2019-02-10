Van Dyke's buzzer beater caps Utah's 22-point rally over UCLA

Senior guard Parker Van Dyke hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer as visiting Utah overcame a 22-point second-half deficit Saturday to earn an improbable 93-92 Pac-12 Conference victory over UCLA.

Feb 9, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (3) attempts a shot while Utah Utes center Jayce Johnson (34) defends during the first half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Van Dyke scored 15 points for the Utes (13-10, 7-4 Pac-12), freshman forward Timmy Allen had 22 points and seven rebounds and senior guard Sedrick Barefield had 19 points and seven assists. Utah made up 22 points over the final 12:10 of the game and outscored UCLA 12-5 over the final 28 seconds.

UCLA’s David Singleton missed one of two free throws with five seconds remaining to open the window for Van Dyke to win it.

Van Dyke went 5-for-10 from the 3-point line, with all five of his made 3-pointers in the second half.

Sophomore guard Jaylen Hands scored a career-high 27 points plus seven assists for the Bruins (12-12, 5-6), while sophomore guard Kris Wilkes scored 17. UCLA shot 70 percent in the first half while taking a 49-32 lead and looked to have the game in hand before Utah started its rally.

Utah extended its road winning streak to four games, sweeping both Los Angeles schools this week after sweeping the Bay Area schools at the end of January.

UCLA played without 7-foot-1 freshman center Moses Brown, who was benched for reportedly arriving late to a team shootaround. The Bruins lost for the sixth time in their last eight games

Hands, freshman guard Jalen Hill and Wilkes all scored in double figures before halftime, shooting a combined 14 of 18 while doing it. UCLA had 13 first-half assists to just four turnovers.

But the second half belonged to Utah, which shot 51 percent from the field and made eight of its 14 3-pointers, while outrebounding UCLA 23-15 in the final 20 minutes.

Freshman forward Riley Battin scored 18 points for Utah, which won for just the fourth time in 11 games at Pauley Pavilion. Junior center Jayce Johnson had 10 rebounds.

Hill finished with 12 points for UCLA, while sophomore Cody Riley and freshman Jules Bernard had 11 points each.

—Field Level Media