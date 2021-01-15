Bruins shred Cougars top-ranked defense, 91-61

Johnny Juzang scored a career-high 17 points to lead a balanced attack as UCLA remained the lone undefeated team in Pac-12 Conference play with a 91-61 victory against visiting Washington State on Thursday afternoon.

Tyger Campbell added 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field and had a game-high six assists for the Bruins (10-2 overall, 6-0 Pac-12), who scored the first eight points of the game and were never caught.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. also scored 16 points for UCLA, Cody Riley had 12 and Jake Kyman added 10. The Bruins shot 54.1 percent from the field (33 of 61) against a Washington State team that had held opponents to 35.5 percent shooting, the best mark among NCAA Division I teams.

Isaac Bonton led Washington State (9-3, 2-3) with 23 points, shooting 10 of 17 from the field.

Teammate Noah Williams, who was questionable for the game after suffering a lower back injury Saturday against Stanford, started and finished with nine points in 21 minutes.

The Cougars started three freshmen and they seemed a bit overwhelmed by their first game at Pauley Pavilion, even though there were no fans in attendance. Andrej Jakimovski, Efe Abogidi and Dishon Jackson combined for just 16 points.

The Bruins took a 54-38 halftime lead, including three free throws by Jaquez with 0.2 seconds remaining after he was fouled by Jakimovski while going up for a 3-pointer from about 35 feet to beat the buzzer.

UCLA’s largest lead of the half was 45-28 with 2:55 left. Bonton made a layup and back-to-back 3-pointers to get the Cougars within nine, but Campbell made 3s on consecutive UCLA possessions to restore the margin to double-digits, where it remained for the rest of the game.

Campbell scored 14 points in the first half, making all six of his field-goal attempts. Jaquez added 12, Juzang scored 10 and Riley and Kyman each added eight points. The Bruins shot 20 of 31 from the field (64.5 percent) before the intermission.

