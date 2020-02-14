Riley leads in OT as UCLA edges Washington State

Cody Riley scored 11 points in overtime, and UCLA rallied from down 12 points in the second half to beat Washington State 86-83 on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Feb 13, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (3) and Washington State Cougars forward Jeff Pollard (13) battle for the rebound in the first half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Riley, who finished with 19 points overall, shot 5-of-5 from the floor in overtime. He also blocked a shot in the final five minutes for UCLA (14-11, 7-5 Pac-12 Conference).

Chris Smith paced the Bruins with 23 points and 13 rebounds. He added three assists.

Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 14 and 13 points respectively for UCLA. Campbell added three assists and four steals, and Jaquez made four assists.

UCLA’s second-half rally was something of a reverse image of the Bruins’ 79-71 loss on Jan. 4 at Washington State (14-11, 5-7). UCLA led that one, which also went to overtime, by 11 points before the Cougars rallied.

On Thursday, Washington State built its double-digit lead in the second half behind a career-high 20 points from Jeff Pollard. Pollard shot 4-of-5 from behind the 3-point arc on a night the Cougars went 11-of-26 as a team from distance.

Isaac Bonton made two 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 23 points. Bonton also dished five assists. C.J. Elleby, whose 3-pointer in the waning seconds of regulation forced overtime in the January game, scored 10 points on Thursday, but shot just 2-of-10 from behind the arc.

Extending its lead to 50-38 on a Bonton basket with 13:44 remaining appeared to have Washington State in line for its first win at Pauley Pavilion since 2009. However, UCLA chipped away over the ensuing six-plus minutes, taking its first lead since the first half on a David Singleton 3-pointer with 7:14 remaining.

There were six ties for the remainder of regulation, before UCLA took control in overtime.

