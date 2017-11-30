UCLA shakes off Cal State Bakersfield

A 14-3 run to open the second half distanced UCLA from Cal State Bakersfield in a 75-66 victory Wednesday night at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

UCLA (6-1) trailed for much of the first half. The aggressive defensive style and methodical half-court offense of the visiting Roadrunners (4-4) limited the Bruins to nine points in the game’s first 10:10.

A 22-11 run closed the half and give UCLA a two-point lead at intermission carried over into the second.

Guard Aaron Holiday helped key the burst out of halftime, scoring four of his team-high 16 points during that stretch and grabbing a couple of his seven rebounds. Holiday also finished with six assists.

That run to start the second half put UCLA ahead by double digits for much of the remainder of the game, though Cal State Bakersfield remained competitive.

Consecutive 3-pointers by guard Jarkel Joiner, who scored a game-high 20 points, and two free throws drew the Roadrunners within seven points with 1:26 left.

Cal State Bakersfield came no closer. Guard Damiyne Durham made the fourth of his four 3-pointers on a 15-point night to bring the Roadrunners within single digits in the final minute, but UCLA held Cal State Bakersfield at bay from the free throw line.

Three other Bruins joined Holiday in double figures. Guard Kris Wilkes scored 11 points, and forward G.G. Goloman chipped in 10 points. Center Thomas Welsh posted his fifth double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds.