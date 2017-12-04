Hands, Ali pace UCLA in rout of Detroit Mercy

Freshman guard Jaylen Hands and redshirt sophomore guard Prince Ali both recorded career-high point totals, pacing UCLA to an offensive deluge in a 106-73 win over Detroit Mercy on Sunday at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Hands (23 points) and Ali (20 points) led UCLA to 52 points in the first half, the Bruins’ top total for a half this season. That mark lasted all of 20 minutes, as the Bruins (7-1) poured in another 54 points after intermission.

The 106 points matched a season high for UCLA, previously reached Nov. 15 in an overtime win over Central Arkansas.

UCLA capitalized on a 47-29 rebounding advantage, with outlet men leaking out for transition points. The Bruins scored 21 fastbreak points, many on a variety of dunks. In addition to his career scoring high, Hands contributed to the Bruins’ dominance on the glass with a career-high nine rebounds.

Senior center Thomas Welsh also grabbed nine rebounds to go with eight points for UCLA. Four Bruins scored in double figures, with freshman guard Chris Smith and junior guard Aaron Holiday each recording 14 points.

The Bruins set the pace early, going on a 14-0 run over 2:25 in the first half. Detroit Mercy (4-4) never came closer than within 11 points thereafter.

Redshirt junior wing Kameron Chatman scored 18 points for the Titans and connected on 3 of 8 3-point attempts. Sophomore guard Corey Allen scored 15 points, and freshman guard Jermaine Jackson Jr. hit 4 of 8 from behind the arc for 14 points.

UCLA denied Detroit Mercy many clean looks at the basket, then on the other end, kept the defense out of position with quick ball movement. Twenty of the Bruins’ 38 made field goals came via assists.

Senior forward G.G. Goloman led the way with five assists for UCLA while Hands and Ali both had four.