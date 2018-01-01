Wilkes helps UCLA sink Washington

Kris Wilkes scored 21 points, and the UCLA defense shut down Washington for more than 18 minutes as the Bruins erased a 14-point early deficit and beat the Huskies 74-53 on Sunday at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Washington’s Matisse Thybulle made a jumper to give the Huskies a 28-15 lead at the 8:07 mark of the first half. Washington made just three of its next 30 shots, a stretch that ended when Thybulle hit a jumper with 9:42 to go in the game.

After trailing by double digits for much of the first half, UCLA (11-3, 2-0 Pac-12) made a 15-0 run to take a 44-43 lead nine minutes into the second half.

Later, the Bruins used an 18-1 surge to put it away.

Aaron Holiday chipped in 14 for the Bruins, who outscored the Huskies 25-13 from the free-throw line.

Noah Dickerson scored 14 points to lead Washington (11-4, 1-1). The Huskies shot 27.9 percent for the game and 17.1 percent in the second half.

The Huskies’ lead bounced between eight and 13 points for much of the first half, and Washington had a 36-28 advantage at the break despite making just 2 of 12 from long range to start the game.

Washington jumped out to an early 14-6 lead as UCLA made just one field goal over the first five minutes.

The Huskies dominated on the boards early as they led 21-9 at the second media timeout.

Washington had more offensive rebounds (six) than the Bruins had total rebounds (three) over the first eight minutes.

UCLA hits the road for the first time in almost a month to face Stanford and California next weekend.

The Huskies play just once, Saturday at Washington State, over the next 11 days.