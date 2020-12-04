Hart's career high 33 points leads Maryland past Peacocks

Sophomore Hakim Hart got his first start at Maryland and made the most of it, scoring a career-high 33 points and pacing the Terrapins in a 90-54 win over visiting Saint Peter’s Friday afternoon.

The unbeaten Terrapins (4-0) hit six of their first seven shots and jetted to a 14-2 lead in the game’s first five minutes. Maryland came into the contest eighth in the nation with a 57.2 field goal percentage and bettered that mark through the first half.

The Peacocks (2-2) of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference saw their two-game win streak snapped and fell to 0-3 all-time against Maryland. This contest was a schedule addition this week when the original Maryland opponent, George Mason, had a positive COVID-19 test within the team and had to cancel.

Hart, who had 26 points all last season, hit two 3-pointers during the early 14-0 run and passed his previous career high with 13 points in the first half as the Terrapins rolled to a 42-23 lead, shooting 65 percent (13-of-20).

The 6-6 Hart and 6-8 Jairus Hamilton were inserted as part of a bigger starting lineup against smaller Saint Peter’s. Hamilton, who had 15 points, hit a three to staunch a 7-0 Peacock run 2:08 into the second half that made the score 47-30. A four-point play by Darryl Banks III and then another three from Matthew Lee had brought the Peacocks within 17 points.

That size advantage also helped Maryland hit more free throws than Saint Peter’s attempted. The Peacocks were 9-of-19 at the line, while the Terrapins were 29-of-44. Maryland cooled from the field, missing 12 straight shots at one point, and finishing 26-of-50 from the field (52.0 percent).

Banks led Saint Peter’s with 11 points and Fousseyni Drame, who put the Peacocks ahead early with the game’s first basket, had nine, as did KC Ndefo.

Donta Scott chipped in 14 points and 12 rebounds for Maryland for his second career double-double.

The Terrapins, who received votes in this week’s Top 25, have a quick turnaround and travel to James Madison for a Saturday tip off, Maryland’s first road contest of the season.

