No. 6 Maryland pulls away from George Mason

Senior guard Anthony Cowan scored 16 points to help lead No. 6 Maryland to an 86-63 win over George Mason on Friday night in a battle of unbeatens at College Park, Md.

The balanced Terrapins (5-0) also got 12 points and 10 rebounds from Jalen Smith, and 15 points from Aaron Wiggins. Freshman forward Makhi Mitchell chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds in just 12 minutes, hitting 8 of 12 free throws, part of a big 30-of-38 night at the line for the hosts.

Laurel, Md., native AJ Wilson led the Patriots (5-1) with 19 points. Maryland used superior size and depth to wear down the visitors from just around the Capital Beltway in Fairfax, Va. The Terrapins had a 46-32 rebounding edge and a 36-14 advantage in bench scoring.

George Mason cut into Maryland’s 12-point halftime lead, whittling it down to 43-35 on Javon Greene’s layup with 18:08 to play. Greene finished with 11 points. But the Terrapins rattled off the next five points, three free throws from Smith and then a stick-back by freshman Donta Scott at 15:47 to make it 48-35. The Patriots never got closer than nine the rest of the way and trailed by as many as 26 points.

As has been their custom so far this season, the Terrapins trailed in the first half before storming to the locker room on a 19-2 run over the last 5:41. George Mason, which had led by as many as seven points, saw the Terrapins knot the score at 29-29 on a Cowan 3-pointer, and then go ahead on a Cowan drive at 3:56.

The Patriots missed eight seven of their last eight shots before the break. George Mason had led 20-13 on a Jamal Hartwell II jumper at 9:29, keeping the Terps at bay early with a 2-1-2 full-court press that slowed down high-scoring Maryland.

After a hot start shooting, the Patriots finished just 7 of 23 from 3-point range, unable to mount a second-half run. George Mason fell to 0-9 all-time against the Terrapins and 2-11 against Associated Press Top 10 squads.

The Patriots next travel to the Cayman Islands Classic to face state rival Old Dominion on Monday. Maryland, which hasn’t played a road game yet, heads off to meet Temple in the Orlando Invitational on Thanksgiving Day.

