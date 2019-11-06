No. 7 Maryland rolls past Holy Cross in season opener

No. 7 Maryland had four players score in double figures and opened the season with a 95-71 win over visiting Holy Cross on Tuesday night at College Park.

Nov 5, 2019; College Park, MD, USA; Holy Cross Crusaders forward Matt Faw (15) rebounds as Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) defends during the first half at XFINITY Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Smith led the Terrapins with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Darryl Morsell who didn’t start for just the 14th time in his 66 career games, came off the bench to spark the Terrapins, scoring 15 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out four assists. Eric Ayala added 13 points and Anthony Cowan added 12 for the Terrapins, who also got nine points apiece from Aaron Wiggins and freshman Donta Scott.

Freshman Drew Louder led Holy Cross (0-1) with 24 points, including 15 in the second half.

The Crusaders sliced into Maryland’s double-figure lead and had it whittled down to 52-45 when Lowder hit a layup with 17:45 to play. The Terrapins ran off the next nine points to regain control and lead 61-45 when Jalen Smith scored inside with 15:08 to play.

Maryland had led 51-39 at the half, Morsell dunking just before the horn after a Smith block triggered a fastbreak. The Crusaders, who shot 53 percent (16-of-30) in the first half, had led nine times in the early going, the last at 11:12 on a Marlon Hargis free throw.

Morsell got a steal and a dunk to put Maryland back ahead at 10:46 and start an 8-0 run. It was 29-22 at 9:25 when freshman Makhel Mitchell got a stickback bucket. The Crusaders, in their first game under new coach Brett Nelson, never led again and never got closer than seven points.

Morsell had 12 first half points.

The Terrapins have now won 43 consecutive home openers dating back to the Lefty Driesell era in 1977-78. Maryland is 7-2 in openers under Mark Turgeon. The Terps improved to 6-0 all-time against Holy Cross and have won by at least 20 points in five of the six meetings.

Maryland will host Rhode Island on Saturday, while Holy Cross travels to New Hampshire. The Crusaders first home game is Nov. 12 against Fairfield.

—Field Level Media