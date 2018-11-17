Fernando powers 4-0 Maryland past Hofstra

Maryland used a big edge inside to stay undefeated with an 80-69 win over visiting Hofstra Friday night at Xfinity Center in College Park, Md.

The Terrapins (4-0) had a commanding 48-22 advantage in points in the paint, including 17 points and seven rebounds from Bruno Fernando, who came off the bench for the first time this season. He hit all eight of his shots from the field. Maryland had six players in double figures — Eric Ayala with 14; Aaron Wiggins 13; Darryl Morsell 12, and Anthony Cowan Jr. and Jalen Smith with 11.

Justin Wright-Forman led Hofstra (2-2) with 27 points, including 4-for-8 shooting from 3-point range. The Pride were 9 of 27 (33 percent) from that range as a team and parlayed that shooting into a 37-31 halftime edge on the scoreboard.

The Pride pushed their lead to eight points early in the second half, the last time at 18:18, on an Eli Pemberton stickback to make it 43-35. Maryland began making a push, though, running off 12 of the next 13 points to take a 47-44 lead on Ayala’s 3-pointer at 15:23, Fernando saving an airball headed out of bounds to set up the big trey.

It was a 16-3 Maryland run by the time Morsell hit two free throws with 14:05 left for a 51-46 lead.

The Pride had a 10-4 run to end the first half to take a six-point lead to the locker room. The game was knotted at 27-27, when Stafford Trueheart hit a 3-pointer at 3:11 to start the run.

The Terrapins led 11-3 early on, hitting five of their first eight shots. Hofstra crept back, and took a lead at 12:17 on a 3-pointer from Wright-Foreman to make it 14-13. There were five lead changes and four ties in the first half before the Pride’s late spree.

The Terrapins return to action Sunday, hosting Mount St. Mary’s at 4 p.m. Hofstra is home Nov. 21 to play Cal State Fullerton.

—Field Level Media