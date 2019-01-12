Fernando leads Terps to upset of No. 22 Indiana

Bruno Fernando scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, leading Maryland to a 78-75 win over No. 22 Indiana on Friday in College Park, Md.

The Terrapins (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten) earned their fifth consecutive victory while the Hoosiers (12-4, 3-2) lost their second game in a row.

Fernando posted his ninth double-double of the season, hitting 11 of 12 field-goal attempts. He scored 17 in the second half as the Terrapins staged a furious rally and knocked off their second ranked opponent in the past two weeks. Maryland upset then-No. 24 Nebraska on Jan. 2, also at home.

Indiana was coming off a loss at No. 2 Michigan on Sunday that followed seven straight wins. On Friday, the Hoosiers got a career-high 28 points from freshman Romeo Langford but couldn’t overcome Fernando or Maryland’s 42-25 rebounding advantage.

The Terrapins trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half and were down by eight but went on a 16-0 run early in the second stanza to take their first lead. Anthony Cowan’s 3-pointer with 15:30 remaining put Maryland ahead for the first time at 40-37.

Cowan finished with 24 points and seven assists. Freshman backcourt mate Eric Ayala added 14 points.

The Maryland lead reached 10, but Langford and Justin Smith netted back-to-back baskets to make it 64-58 with 5:23 to play. That’s when the 6-foot-10 Fernando banked in a 3-pointer, indicative of the night he was having, and stretched the lead back to nine.

In the game’s final minutes, Indiana never got closer than four points until Devonte Green hit a 3-pointer with one second left.

Thirty-seven NBA scouts were credentialed for the game to see the two teams’ assemblage of talent.

The Hoosiers hit six of their first eight shots and led 17-4 less than seven minutes into the game when Langford drilled a 3-pointer. Maryland battled uphill the entire half after missing eight of its first 10 shots. The Terrapins mounted a late run, closing to within five points when Ayala hit a 3-pointer to make it 32-27.

Indiana got a 3-pointer from Aljami Durham just 29 seconds before the half for a 35-27 lead at the intermission.

The Hoosiers return home to host Nebraska on Monday, while the Terrapins host Wisconsin the same night.

