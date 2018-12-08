Terrapins take tight defensive struggle over Loyola-Chicago

Anthony Cowan scored 17 points to lead No. 23 Maryland to a 55-41 win over Loyola of Chicago Saturday afternoon at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Md.

The Terrapins (8-2) held Loyola to a season-low scoring total and forced a season-high 19 Rambler turnovers. Maryland opened the second half on a 7-2 run to lead 31-22 at 18:03 on Cowan’s 3-pointer, and begin to pull away.

The Ramblers (5-5) scrambled to just one field goal in the first nine minutes of that half, and Maryland opened a 10-point lead in the defensive struggle. The Terps would lead 44-27 at the 7-minute mark when Bruno Fernando dropped in a jumper for the game’s largest lead.

Fernando, in first half foul trouble, finished with a season low of eight points and had just five rebounds, but was a defensive presence with three blocks and alterations of other shots. Maryland blocked a season high 12 shots.

Cameron Krutwig led Loyola with 12 points and eight rebounds. The sophomore center has been in double figure scoring in five straight games. The Ramblers, who have lost four of their last five, also had season lows of 32 percent shooting (16-of-50), and 13.3 percent 3-point shooting (2-of-15).

Maryland’s 55 points was a season low, as well, and marked the third straight game the Terrapins had eclipsed their low. Freshman Aaron Wiggins chipped in 10 points as the game’s only other double-digit scorer.

Maryland led 24-20 at the half after scoring a season-low points in a half. Loyola’s defense made the Terrapins miss 13 of their first 17 shots, and the Ramblers had a five-point (14-9) lead when Krutwig scored inside at the 7-minute mark.

But the Terrapins went on a 15-2 run behind Cowan, who had 10 first half points. Maryland led by eight before Krutwig, who had eight points in the half, scored twice before the break for the injury-depleted Ramblers.

Cowan became the 55th Terrapin ever with 1,000 career points, finishing the game with 1,010 points. The Terrapins had lost two of the last three games coming into this neutral site contest 30 miles from the Maryland campus.

Maryland now returns home to Xfinity Center to host Loyola of Baltimore on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Loyola of Chicago, which reached the Final Four a year ago, also heads home, meeting Norfolk State on Dec. 16.

—Field Level Media