Balanced attack leads Maryland over Loyola (Md.)

Six players scored in double figures to lead host Maryland past Loyola of Maryland 94-71 Tuesday night in a nonconference game at College Park, Md.

The Terrapins (9-2) dropped out of the Top 25 this week but claimed their second win over a Loyola team in four days, having beaten Loyola of Chicago 55-41 on Saturday. Anthony Cowan led the way with 23 points and five assists against this Loyola but had a lot of help, including a career-high 20 points from Baltimore native Jalen Smith.

The Greyhounds (4-7) were playing their third game in seven days but fought back from a 24-point deficit to make a game of it before the Terrapins pulled away again. Maryland, which hadn’t scored more than 71 points in any of the last four games, posted its second-highest scoring total of the year.

Maryland had a 10-0 run spanning both halves and led 49-28 on a stickback by Aaron Wiggins with 19:15 remaining. The Terrapins would stretch their lead to 55-31 with 17:08 remaining on Eric Ayala’s driving layup. But the Greyhounds wouldn’t go away.

Loyola whittled the lead down to 61-51, when Chuck Champion hit a 3-pointer. Champion, who finished with 16 points, hit another three to make it 64-54. Maryland pulled away again with a devastating 19-0 spree to lead 83-54 on Ayala’s driving shot with 6:17 to play.

Ayala had 13 points. Wiggins and Bruno Fernando each added 11, and Serrel Smith chipped in 10, all his points coming in the first half.

Andrew Kostecka led Loyola with 18 points. Kostecka continued his torrid stretch. He came in averaging 24 points in the last six contests.

Wiggins’ 3-pointer at the halftime horn gave Maryland its biggest lead to that point, 46-28. The Terrapins scored the last seven points of the half, the Smiths doing a lot of the damage all half. Jalen, on his way to 12 first-half points, had two free throws, and then Serrel knocked down a jumper.

Maryland small forward and Baltimore native Darryl Morsell, who had started nine of the first 10 games, missed the contest with a sprained ankle.

Both teams break for exams now, Maryland not returning to action until a Dec. 22 home game with Seton Hall, and Loyola traveling to UMass Lowell on the 21st.

