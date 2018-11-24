Cowan Jr. drops 26 as Maryland crushes Marshall

Anthony Cowan Jr. scored a season-high 26 points to pace undefeated Maryland to a 104-67 victory over visiting Marshall Friday night in College Park, Md.

Cowan, the junior point guard, hit 10 of 15 from the field and was 5-for-5 at the free-throw line to go with seven rebounds and six assists, those totals also season highs as Maryland moved to 6-0.

Maryland scored the first 13 points of the second half, holding the Thundering Herd scoreless for the first four minutes and 13 seconds before Jannison Williams drained a 3-pointer to make it 66-41 at 15:47.

Williams was a bright spot all night for the Herd (4-1), scoring a career-best 24 points on 9-for-11 shooting (6 of 7 from 3-point range), before fouling out with 7:23 to play. Eighteen of his points came in the first half when he hit all four of his 3-point attempts.

Bruno Fernando had 18 points and equaled career highs with 16 rebounds and four blocked shots for Maryland. Freshman guard Eric Ayala also had a career-best 20 points. For Marshall, C.J. Burks and Taevion Kinsey each scored 10.

After trailing by 23 in the first three minutes of the second half, Marshall got that close only once more, with 15:21 left when Darius George scored inside to make it 66-43. The Terrapins again dominated around the basket, piling up a 46-32 edge in points in the paint and an 18-4 advantage in second-chance points to go with a 52-30 rebounding edge.

The Terrapins had pulled away for a 53-38 halftime lead, their biggest lead of the half. After building that 10-point margin, Maryland saw Marshall’s Williams score eight straight points to close the gap to 34-32 at 5:24. From there, though, Maryland went on a 14-2 blitz over the next four minutes and outscored the Thundering Herd 19-6 to the half, led by Cowan’s 19 points.

Fast-paced Marshall hit six of their first 13 three-point attempts to hang around early, but then missed their final five of the half as Maryland opened up a lead. The Terrapins shot 17-for-31 (54.8 percent) in their highest scoring half of the season, and finished the game shooting 57.4 percent (35 of 61).

The Terrapins return to action Nov. 28 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, hosting Virginia. Marshall returns home to host William & Mary that night. Maryland has played four games in a six-contest homestand.

