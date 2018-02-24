Abdur-Rahkman shoots No. 17 Michigan past Maryland

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman packed a wallop with a career-high 28 points as No. 17 Michigan ran away from Maryland with an 85-61 Big Ten Conference victory Saturday afternoon at Xfinity Center.

The Wolverines (24-7, 13-5 Big Ten) have won five in a row heading into next week’s conference tournament in New York. Michigan is assured of no lower than the fifth seed. If Penn State wins at Nebraska Sunday, the Wolverines can move up to fourth and earn a double-bye at the five-day event.

The Terrapins (19-12, 8-10) are locked in as the No. 8 seed, and will play the noon game Thursday following their worst home loss of the season and the most lopsided home defeat in coach Mark Turgeon’s seven-year tenure at the school.

Maryland led 12-11 early after an Anthony Cowan layup, but the Wolverines went on a 25-6 blitz to take charge and hand the Terrapins just their third loss this season in 18 home games.

Abdur-Rahkman hit 6 of 10 3-point attempts in the first half, including Michigan’s first three field goals on his way to 22 points at the break. As a team, the Wolverines were 11 of 19 behind the arc (57.9 percent) and 17 of 28 (60.7 percent) in building a 54-24 halftime lead. Abdur-Rahkman finished 6 of 13 from three, and 10 of 21 overall.

Jordan Poole added 12 points for Michigan, and Charles Matthews had 11 points, all in the second half. The Wolverines shot 15 of 31 (48.4 percent) from 3-point range for the game, and 29 of 57 (50.9 percent) overall.

Cowan led the Terrapins with 17 points and eight assists.

Michigan’s lead had reached 32 points (56-24) with 18:55 to play on a layup by Matthews. Maryland cut the deficit to 19 at 5:37 on a Kevin Huerter driving layup that made it 73-54, but the Terrapins could get no closer.

Huerter and Bruno Fernando each had 12 points for the Terrapins.

Maryland’s home losses this season have all been versus ranked opponents (Purdue, Michigan State and Michigan). It was the second loss to Michigan this year.

Abdur-Rahkman hit two free throws with 1.2 seconds left to secure Michigan’s 68-67 win over Maryland in the first meeting at Crisler Center on Jan. 15.

