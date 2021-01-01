No. 16 Michigan pulls away from Maryland, 84-73

EditorsNote: adds conference records for both teams

Freshman Hunter Dickinson scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds Thursday as No. 16 Michigan remained undefeated by pulling away to an 84-73 win over Maryland at College Park, Md.

Franz Wagner supplied 19 points and four assists for Michigan (8-0, 3-0 Big Ten). Mike Smith contributed 16 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Eli Brooks added 10 points and four assists.

Donta Scott’s 19 points and six rebounds paced Maryland (6-4, 1-3). Eric Ayala had 16 points and Jairus Hamilton scored 15.

The Wolverines shot 58.8 percent from the field while the Terrapins made 48.3 percent of their shots. Michigan had a 42-22 advantage in points in the paint.

Michigan led by as much as 10 the first half but Maryland pulled within 46-44 by halftime.

The Wolverines shot 58.3 percent in the first half and drained 15 of 16 free throws. The Terrapins stuck close by knocking down 9 of 11 3-point attempts.

Aaron Wiggins’ first basket of the game, a 3-pointer, gave Maryland a 47-46 lead early in the second half. A layup by Scott five minutes into the half nudged the Terrapins’ advantage to four.

But the Wolverines promptly reeled off 10 unanswered points. Dickinson had a three-point play during that span and fed Brooks for a dunk to complete the run.

After the Terrapins closed within one, the Wolverines went on another run -- this one 13-0. Wagner started it off with a basket in the lane and added a fastbreak dunk. Isaiah Livers made a 3-pointer from the corner and Dickinson powered for six points, including a dunk to finish it off. That gave Michigan a 73-59 lead with 7:30 remaining.

Maryland had surprised No. 6 Wisconsin 70-64 on Monday for its first Big Ten victory but couldn’t sustain the success against a Michigan team that hadn’t taken the court since an 80-69, Christmas Day road victory against Nebraska.

--Field Level Media