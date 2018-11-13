Maryland spreads points around in blowout win

Five players scored in double figures to lead Maryland to an 82-59 win over visiting North Carolina A&T Monday night in College Park, Md.

Bruno Fernando finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Terrapins (3-0) and keyed them to a fast start in the first of six consecutive home games through the first of December. Fernando hit seven of his 10 shots and registered his 17th career double-double and his second this season.

Aaron Wiggins had 14 points off the bench, and Anthony Cowan Jr. and Darryl Morsell each added 13.

Kameron Langley led the Aggies (0-3) of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) with nine points in the first meeting between the two schools. Terry Harris and Tyrone Lyons each added eight.

North Carolina A&T had a couple of leads early on, the last at 16:53 on Harris’ 3-pointer for an 8-6 Aggies advantage. The Terrapins ran off the next seven points and never trailed again. Fernando had six points during the run on his way to 14 in the first half.

The Terrapins reeled off 11 straight points — all by freshmen — to lead 29-13 with nine minutes left in the first half on a three-point play by Jalen Smith, who earlier in the day was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Smith had four points during this stretch, but fellow freshmen Wiggins, Ricky Lindo Jr., and Serrel Smith also scored during the spree. Jalen Smith finished with 12, his third straight double-digit effort.

Maryland led 49-25 at the half, shooting 48.7 percent (19-of-39) from the field and controlling the boards, 27-14. The Terrapins finished with a 45-30 rebounding advantage. N.C. A&T came in ranked 319th among 343 Division I teams with a minus-14 rebound margin.

The Aggies’ road trip continues Wednesday at Hofstra. Hofstra is also the Terrapins’ next opponent, on Friday in College Park.

