Late basket lifts Maryland over No. 24 Nebraska

Freshman Jalen Smith’s floater in the lane with 3.8 seconds left lifted the Maryland Terrapins on Wednesday to a 74-72 home victory over the No. 24 Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Moments earlier, Nebraska’s James Palmer Jr., an 84 percent free throw shooter, made just one of two from foul line to tie the score at 72.

Nebraska’s last-ditch effort with a lob to Isaiah Roby fell short as the Terrapins upped their record to (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten). The Cornhuskers fell to (11-3, 1-2).

Bruno Fernando scored 18 points and had 17 rebounds, including seven offensive boards for the Terrapins, who defeated a ranked team for the first time since February 2016, when Maryland defeated Purdue.

Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 19 for the Terrapins, and Smith added 15 points.

Palmer scored 26 points, but was only 9 of 13 from the foul line. Glynn Watson Jr. added 12 and Roby scored 11.

With Fernando and Smith patrolling the paint, the Terrapins outrebounded the Cornhuskers 38-28, including 14-7 on the offensive end.

But the Huskers’ poor free throw shooting likely cost them the game. They made only 15 of 23 while Maryland made 10 of 14.

Nebraska had a chance to take control in the second half after Fernando missed a dunk and Roby completed a slam dunk over Smith on the Nebraska end. Roby followed with a layup for a 44-39 Nebraska lead, then Palmer connected on three free throws to give the Cornhuskers a 47-39 lead.

But two straight Palmer turnovers, two Fernando baskets and 3-pointers by Aaron Wiggins and Cowan tied the score.

Nebraska took a 39-35 lead at the break.

Palmer led the Huskers in the first half with 13 points.

Roby, who got off to a slow start, sparked an 8-0 run — with two assists and his only field goal of the half, a 3-pointer — that turned a 33-29 deficit into a 37-33 lead.

Thomas Allen hit a jumper over Fernando to close the half and give Nebraska a four-point lead.

