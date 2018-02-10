Huerter scores 22 to lead Maryland past Northwestern

Kevin Huerter scored 22 points to pace Maryland to a 73-57 win over Northwestern on Saturday afternoon at Xfinity Center in a Big Ten Conference game.

The Terrapins (17-10, 6-8) shot 53 percent (27 of 51) and never trailed in winning for just the third time in the last nine games. Anthony Cowan added 16 points and seven rebounds, and Darryl Morsell had 14 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

The Wildcats (15-11, 6-7) had upset 20th-ranked Michigan in their last outing and had won four of their last five contests coming in but couldn’t match the Terrapins’ torrid shooting pace. Scottie Lindsey had 20 points but Northwestern managed just 33 percent shooting (19 of 57) as a team.

Maryland led 36-29 at the half after connecting on 13 of 25 shots overall, and 7 of 14 beyond the arc. The Terrapins shot out to a 17-8 lead, hitting their first six shots, including three 3-pointers from Huerter, who had 16 points in the first 20 minutes.

Maryland eventually led by 16 (32-16) at 5:47 on a Cowan jumper, but Northwestern closed strong, going on a 13-2 run, led by Lindsey. His 3-pointer at 42 seconds brought the Wildcats within 34-29. He had 15 of Northwestern’s 29 points at the half and the Wildcats hit five of their last eight shots after a 6-for-23 start from the field.

The Terrapins scored the first seven points of the second half and never let the Wildcats get closer than seven points the rest of the way, Maryland leading by as many as 21 points at 3:49.

Maryland finished 9-of-21 shooting from 3-point range and hit 10 of 11 free throws. Dion Wiley was a fourth Terp in double figures with 10 points.

Center Dererk Pardon finished with 12 points and eight rebounds for Northwestern.

Both teams return to action Tuesday, Maryland traveling to Nebraska and Northwestern at Rutgers.

