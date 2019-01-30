Fernando paces No. 21 Maryland past Northwestern

EditorsNote: Corrects to Maryland ran out ‘to’ 15-5 lead; minor edits throughout

Bruno Fernando had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 21 Maryland to a 70-52 win over Northwestern on Tuesday night in College Park, Md.

The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for the Terrapins (17-5, 8-3 Big Ten), who had dropped from No. 13 in the latest Associated Press poll.

Northwestern (12-9, 3-7) could muster just 31 percent shooting against the taller Terrapins. Maryland also had a commanding 36-22 advantage in points in the paint thanks to Fernando and fellow 6-foot-11 big man Jalen Smith, who had 14 points and nine rebounds.

It was Fernando’s 12th consecutive game in double-figure scoring and his 13th double-double of the season.

Maryland has won eight of its past 10 games but is entering the toughest part of its schedule with four of the next five contests on the road over the next three weeks.

The Wildcats trailed by as many as 23 points in the second half in losing for the second straight time and the fourth time in the past six contests. Sophomore guard Anthony Gaines led Northwestern with a career-high 18 points. Senior center Dererk Pardon had 14 points. He and Gaines each had a team-high seven rebounds.

Northwestern dug a 33-22 halftime hole by shooting 22.6 percent (7 of 31) in the first half. The Terrapins ran out to a 15-5 lead thanks to nine straight points and an 11-1 run that culminated with Fernando’s hook shot at 13:06. Northwestern missed nine consecutive shots during that stretch.

The Wildcats’ woes continued during a 10-0 run that put Maryland up 29-15 with 3:12 to go in the first half on two Fernando free throws. He had 12 first-half points. It was Northwestern’s second-lowest scoring total in any half this season and its second straight poor game on offense. On Saturday, the Wildcats lost 62-46 at Wisconsin while shooting a season-low 29.6 percent.

The Terrapins are back on the road Friday at No. 24 Wisconsin. Northwestern hosts Penn State on Monday.

