No. 7 Maryland rolls at home over Oakland

Junior Darryl Morsell had 14 points to pace No. 7 Maryland to an 80-50 win over Oakland on Saturday afternoon in College Park, Md.

Nov 16, 2019; College Park, MD, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) reacts after making a three point shot during the first half against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at XFINITY Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Terrapins (3-0) exploded late in the first half to begin to blow open what had been a tight game. After scoring the last 11 points of the first half, Maryland kept it going as Morsell scored 12 points in the first 7:32 after intermission.

His 3-pointer at 12:28 lifted Maryland to a 56-31 advantage as the Terrapins outscored Oakland 27-9 in a spree that spanned both halves. The Golden Grizzlies (3-2) had their two-game winning streak snapped.

Morsell, not normally known for his offense, hit 6 of 8 shots and added seven rebounds. Anthony Cowan had 11 points and Aaron Wiggins scored 10 for Maryland, which had 13 players score.

Junior forward Xavier Hill-Mais scored 16 points to lead the Golden Grizzlies, who committed 19 turnovers and were out-rebounded 40-30. Oakland leading scorer and reigning Horizon League Player of the Week Daniel Oladapo was held to just three points, going 1-for-7 at the free throw line.

The Terrapins led 35-22 at the break. The Golden Grizzlies went the final 2:44 without a basket and hit just two of their final 15 shots in the first half.

With Maryland leading just 24-22, Jalen Smith hit a jumper to start the run. When Wiggins knocked down a 3-pointer with two seconds left, the Terps had their biggest lead of the first 20 minutes.

Oakland took its last lead at 8:53 of the first half, when Kevin Kangu scored inside to make it 18-17. The first half featured six lead changes and two ties.

The Terrapins improved to 48-6 in nonconference home games over the past six seasons. Oakland, of the Horizon League, fell to 10-69 against Power 5 conference opponents, including a 2-39 record against Big Ten members.

—Field Level Media